Heavy rain floods Jim Wells County highways, stranding Premont neighbors and raising mosquito concerns

PREMONT, Texas — Heavy rain that fell across Jim Wells County over the weekend left neighbors in Premont feeling the impact, as flooding shut down major highways and backed up traffic Monday morning.

The heavy rainfall hit the county Sunday, causing flooding on major highways and leaving neighbors backed up by the start of the week. The main issue Sunday afternoon was Highway 281 being shut down because of heavy flooding caused by the persistent rainfall.

For many in Premont, where a lot of neighbors work out of town, traveling is essential.

"For the past few days we've been getting a lot of rain, and I do think it's been affecting the community because people need to go to their appointments, school, uh, go to work," Mia Moreno said.

The road closures made daily routines harder for residents who rely on those routes.

"And because of, uh, the highways getting closed off due to the rain and how bad the rain is here, it's been rather difficult," Moreno said.

The flooding was especially severe along Highway 281.

"But down in 281 on the highway, it was really, really bad. It was flooded, you know," Chris Ramirez said.

Another major concern in Premont is whether the standing water will remain for days. Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and with the rainfall not over yet, more water will continue to build up in these neighborhoods.

The Coastal Bend isn't used to heavy rain, and areas like Jim Wells County are susceptible to flooding. Officials remind drivers of the saying: turn around, don't drown.

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