Premont community mourns death of K9 Hondo

Our four-legged neighbors are a critical companion in our daily lives. K9 Hondo was that for the City of Premont and his handler, Chaplain Mario Samaniego. However, Hondo, who worked with the Premont Police Department, died earlier in the week from natural causes.

K9 Hondo was a crisis intervention dog with the Premont PD. The community was heartbroken to hear the news.

"It did hit the heart. Not just me and people in our restaurant, but the entire community,” Juan A. Rodriguez, the owner and operator of Vernon's Cafe said.

Juan Rordiguez owns and operates Vernon’s Cafe. He got to know the 4-year-old K9 and Samaniego through his restaurant.

"He was such a sweet dog. They would just come in and everybody was just so attached to him. In fact, every time he would come in - he would attract people to come into the unit,” Rodriguez said.

Sadly, on Jan. 13th, Hondo died from several seizures.

Those who were touched by Hondo are left to mourn his lossSamaniego. He told KRIS 6 News that Hondo’s loss is unreal.

"He was such a blessing to me. So, I decided that I was going to share him with the world,” he said.

You see, Hondo touched his life - in fact, he saved his life.

Samaniego got Hondo after being diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The diagnosis came after working the May 2022 Uvalde school shooting where 19 children and two teachers died.

“During that day, I saw things that no human should see in their lifetime,” Samaniego said.

He later joined the Premont PD with his good friend, Chief Ricardo Garcia, as a chaplain.

Hondo and Samaniego went to work in the community.

"He wasn't a sense of "a police dog" of chasing criminals, finding drugs, or tracking lost people. His job was mental health,” Samaniego said.

Together they went to local schools, hospitals, and workplaces across the community.

"I didn't know that impact he made on people in the community. To us - it was just going and helping people. Serve. That's what - we're servants. We didn't require lime light,” Samaniego said.

Samaniego said Hondo will receive a full K9 service ceremony in Edinburg where he spent the majority of his career impacting people.

Hondo’s services are on on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Legacy Chapels on 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg, Texas from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m.

Anyone wanting to donated to Hondo’s memorial can do so at the Lone Star Bank under the Memorial for K9 Hondo account.

