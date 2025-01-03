Plumbing tips as cold weather approaches the Coastal Bend

ALICE, Tx — Preparation is key as the Coastal Bend will soon experience cold weather. KRIS 6 meteorologists expect a warm and beautiful weekend. But, said, come Monday, Jan. 6, the Coastal Bend will be at its coldest, and the time to prepare is now.

"That's always something that occurs when we have this type of weather in the forecast,” said Elias Villalobos, Master Plumber and Co-owner of Neff's Plumbing.

Villalobos has been a plumber for five decades. He knows what cold weather on our pipes can do.

He’s got some advice about the cold weather headed our way.

"The most important thing is to cover any exposed water pipes. Cover it - if you can - with some insulation. If not get rags,” Villalobos said.

He said exposed pipes are at high risk, especially in pier and beam homes.

"Once the pipe freezes - you don't have any water inside the home. When the water inside the home expands - if it gets really, really cold, those pipes will burst. And then you'll have a double whammy,” Villalobos said.

If the worst happens to your pipes, you’ll be looking at some costly repairs.

"Some of our customers ask and ask us to come out and conduct an inspection,” Villalobos said.

Customers like Alice resident Cristine E. Gallegos.

“(I) have called him for several things, Gallegos said.

Her sons usually help cover pipes, and she knows how to leave a faucet dripping.

However, she feels safer when Villalobos does an inspection.

"I get them to cover. I keep old rags. And we just go all around, take off all of the whatever and cover them up. And tape them over. That's what I've been doing for years,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos said she’s been lucky not to have her old pipes bust.

"Once it gets really really cold, there's not much we can do,” Villalobos said.

He reminds everyone to remember the 4P’s - pipes, plants, pets, and people.

Villalobos said to take measures now to help avoid the headache and expenses later.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.