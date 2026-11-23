ORANGE GROVE, Texas (KRIS) — The city of Orange Grove is looking into an alternate form of water purification because of the high level of total dissolved solids in its water supply.

Todd Wright, city administrator for the city of Orange Grove, said the city still sees elevated total dissolved solids, which he refers to as TDS levels, above any normal trend the city has had. He said those levels are rising.

"Just as of today we're sitting at 936 TDS. Last week we were at 920," Wright said.

According to the city of Corpus Christi's website, the Nueces Groundwater Project reported a spike in the amount of groundwater produced last spring. The website says in March, 572 acre-feet of groundwater was pumped; in April, the amount nearly doubled at 1,084 acre-feet. Wright said during that period the city of Orange Grove started seeing the TDS level in its water supply go up.

"I'm not familiar with any changes that Orange Grove has seen or any change in any of their operating parameters, so we would need to, to understand what potentially the city of Orange Grove is seeing," Nick Winkelmann said.

Orange Grove has relied on groundwater for decades, treating it with chlorine. Now Wright said Orange Grove needs a large-scale filtration system to treat the elevated TDS levels.

"So what we have to do is try to find funding to build a brand new infrastructure to be able to treat our water, so we're going to continuously work on that," Wright said.

The city of Orange Grove requested just under $10 million through the Texas Water Development Board Water Supply and Infrastructure grant back in July.

The money would go into building extra storage tanks, a large-scale filtration system and upkeep for systems the city already operates.

"We've already reached out to contractors and engineers to see what's the best path forward. We've identified the method that we would like to go with. Um, but of course it's in the price range of the millions of dollars," Wright said.

Officials in Orange Grove are determined to ensure their residents have usable water.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!