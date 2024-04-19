Orange Grove Pioneer Days back with a purpose

Orange Grove Pioneer Days is back.

The two-day event will be held April 19 and 20th.

There will be live music, a cook-off, food and more.

The event will also help with fundraising for the Orange Grove Area Museum and the Orange Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Downtown Orange Grove will be blocked off as Pioneer Days kicks off. While this weekend is about having fun, it is also about celebrating the town’s culture.

Pioneer Days has been going strong for nearly two decades. The event showcases the Orange Grove Area Museum, where visitors can learn everything about the town’s beginning.

It’s a real trip back in. Some of the museum’s treasures include vintage clothes, replicas of businesses and homes, and stories. They tell how the first residents of Orange Grove lived.

Ernest Henderson is the museum’s board president.

"I think it's important that we understand and appreciate our culture and our heritage. That we understand how things used to be. Sometimes, they're referred to as the good ol' days. But it's always good to appreciate where we've been and where we come to,” Henderson said.

He said Pioneer Days attracts people from other areas of South Texas to Orange Grove.

The yearly event raises funds for the museum and the Orange Grove Volunteer Fire Department. The two entities are funded through events like Pioneer Days.

The Orange Grove Assistant Fire Chief Arnulfo “Nuffy” Gonzalez says the money helps provide life-saving gear and equipment.

"85 percent to 90 percent of their annual budget comes from this. We got maintenance and equipment. Also, gear for our guys,” Gonzalez said.

The two-day event started Friday, April 19th, with a cook-off. Saturday, April 20, there will be live music, vendors with arts and crafts, and food of all kinds.

Orange Grove officials say the weekend festivities are essential for the town’s history and businesses.

