Orange Grove Marine Corps veteran wounded in Afghanistan receives new adaptable home from Help a Hero

An Orange Grove Marine Corps veteran who was wounded while serving in Afghanistan was welcomed into a new home today.

The non-profit organization Help a Hero built and gifted the home to Justin Rokohl. It is not a typical house, as it was made specifically for him. Rokohl was wounded during his service in Afghanistan back in 2008.

I was there for the special moment as Rokohl saw his new home.

"I think, I think if one deserves, we all deserve if that's sort of, you know, that I don't especially deserve something better just because I got, I got injured over there, you know," Rokohl said.

Help a Hero is a non-profit that focuses on building adaptable homes for wounded veterans. So far this year, the organization has gifted 58 homes.

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