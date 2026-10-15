Orange Grove ISD names Ernest Henderson, retired educator with 36 years of service, as interim superintendent

A retired educator with 36 years of experience is stepping in to lead Orange Grove ISD through a period of transition.

Ernest Henderson, who served Orange Grove ISD as a teacher and administrator for 36 years before retiring six years ago, has been named interim superintendent following the departure of Eddie Hesseltine.

When the school district called, Henderson said he was more than happy to step in.

"it feels good to be able to help the district in this capacity. I mean, they called and asked, and I felt like it was an opportunity for me to be able to give back to the district," Henderson said.

Henderson started the new role by sending letters to faculty, staff and the community informing them he was joining the team. He is also attending various district and sporting events to meet parents and students.

Henderson said meeting each student is important because they will be future leaders in the Orange Grove community, and he believes they will one day give back in some way, shape or form.

"I think that the school district is the most important thing that we have going here in our small community of Orange Grove. And so I always want to see it do well and to make progress and to move forward," Henderson said.

Henderson said his main goal as interim superintendent is to ensure Orange Grove ISD makes a smooth transition. In the meantime, the district will accept applications for the superintendent position through Nov. 6, though that deadline could move if deemed necessary.

The school board is in the process of searching for a permanent superintendent.

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