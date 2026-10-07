Orange Grove ISD board to act on superintendent's resignation Thursday

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove ISD board of trustees will hold a special meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, to act on the resignation of Superintendent Eddie Hesseltine, who is leaving to become executive director of Education Service Center, Region 2.

Trustees will also consider appointing an interim superintendent. According to the posted agenda, the board will first meet in closed session to discuss the resignation, the transition and an interim superintendent.

Hesseltine announced the move in an Oct. 2 letter to Orange Grove ISD staff, parents, students and community members. ESC-2's board of directors announced his selection the same day.

"Serving Orange Grove ISD has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," Hesseltine wrote.

He said he will keep working with the district in his new role. "While I am leaving the superintendent's office, I am not leaving Orange Grove behind," he wrote.

Hesseltine has 29 years of experience in public education, much of it in Coastal Bend and Region 2 school districts. He is a lifelong Coastal Bend resident and holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

In its release, ESC-2 board chair Patricia Wallek said the board looks forward to the center's "next chapter of supporting our students, teachers and school districts."

Hesseltine will succeed Esperanza Zendejas, who has led ESC-2 since 2020. The Corpus Christi-based agency supports public and charter schools through professional development, technical assistance and other programs.

Thursday's agenda also includes action on elementary playground funds from the Orange Grove ISD Education Foundation.

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