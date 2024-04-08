Orange Grove HS students catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse

Orange Grove High School students were able to see a rare phenomenon - a total solar eclipse.

The weather wasn't the best for students to see the eclipse, but they did get small glimpse during breaks in the clouds.

Mother nature allowed for a glimpse into the solar system on Monday, April 8. Students at Orange Grove High School anticipated seeing a rare phenomenon.

Students gathered outside the building with their solar-equipped glasses and waited for the solar eclipse. However, the weather wasn’t prime for an eclipse viewing.

“Well, I’m not sure. It’s pretty cloudy outside. So, I’m not sure if we’re going to get to see a whole lot, but maybe the clouds will clear up,” said Orange Grove Junior Jack Hibbetts.

Despite the weather, students kept their spirits. After all - these students have been hearing about the event for days on social media and from their teachers.

Hibbetts said it’s a great opportunity to see these events yourself.

“The little bit we got to see was pretty exciting, but it was still pretty cloudy,” he said.

At about 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, students were able to see the eclipse and noticed the dim of the sun.

The next total solar eclipse will be in 2044. The young adults are hoping to experience the full effect then.

Senior Mariana Macias said when the clouds broke she was able to see some of the eclipse, but hopes in 2044- it’ll be different.

“Hopefully - I’ll see it clearer. And that I can actually see it through the glasses,” she said.

School officials said even with the limited view at the high school - most students were able to experience something they will remember forever.

