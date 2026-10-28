Orange Grove High School marching band qualifies for Texas state competition for third consecutive year

For the third straight year, the Orange Grove marching band is heading to the state competition.

The accomplishment follows months of preparation and a long stretch of back-to-back contests for the Bulldogs. The band now has a break this week before the state competition on Nov. 4.

"September 19th, I believe was our first competition and we've been to one every week since then," Orange Grove ISD Director of Bands Craig Ewing said. "So, this is our sixth or seven week in a row that we've been in a marching contest."

While the marching band provides the soundtrack of Friday night lights for the Bulldogs, junior Kevin Gonzalez said the group's commitment to one another is what has helped them reach the top once again.

"We're just one big happy family, you know. We get into disagreements and every now and then, but we always work them out and it's just we're all happy. We all, we all love each other," Gonzalez said.

It took a series of competitions to punch their ticket to state. Senior Kara Yeatman said the scenes at the state competition are like no other.

"The atmosphere there is amazing. Being on that field versus all the other fields are even better. And so being able to do this for the 3rd year in a row is just, it warms my heart so much because I know like I've been a part of this for so long and I really hope that they can continue," Yeatman said.

The milestone for the Orange Grove marching band is a testament to their hard work and dedication — not only to their craft, but also to their community and their bandmates.

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