Orange Grove family in need for a home after tragic fire

ORANGE GROVE, TX — An Orange Grove family is without a home after an early Friday morning fire.

One of the people who lived in that home called the KRIS 6 newsroom asking for help.

We talked to her, and learned seven others lived with her, including three children. All are forced to separate this holiday season.

"I turned this way, and I saw the house was on fire, too. I was like let's get out, there's no stopping this,” Christina Benavidez said.

Benavidez replayed the events of Friday morning when she was awoken by her little girl saying something smelled like smoke.

The entire family stood outside in the cold. Watching their home in flames.

Orange Grove Fire Chief Jeffrey McFatter said faulty wiring appears to have started the fire.

"Honestly, this is all our hard-working money,” Benavidez said.

Christina showed KRIS 6 what was left of her humble home.

"We had Elf on the Shelf,” Benavidez said. “My daughter asked about the elf.”

A collapsed roof. Ash covers everything including the Christmas tree

"We didn't have savings or anything to use just in case. Now, I know it's something that we should be doing,” Benavidez said.

The fire destroyed everything and even claimed their belongings, but with the help of the community, things are looking up. Receiving donations from neighbors

"We thought we were going to be alone on this and that we were going to have to buy clothes,” Benavidez said.

Now Christina has only one Christmas wish.

"Just for us to have a place to be contempt, and that's it,” Benavidez said.

The Benavidez family has set up an online fundraiser for the community to help.

Click here