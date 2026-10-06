Ceiling caves in on children's bedroom at Orange Grove Apartments; city says unit should be closed off

The ceiling in a children's bedroom at the Orange Grove Apartments caved in over the weekend following heavy rainfall in Jim Wells County.

Christine Norwood, who lives at the complex with her children, said her daughters had been playing in the room just before the collapse.

"Like an hour before my kids were playing in there, my daughters were playing in there, and then they came over here to watch a movie and it just, it all happened. It was really loud," Norwood said.

A tarp now sits on the roof to prevent water from leaking through. Norwood said the close call was frightening.

"As a mom, it's scary because like the whole ceiling fell down on my kid's bed. So if they were in there, if they were sleeping in there, it would have been a way bigger issue," Norwood said.

I reached out to the apartment complex and am waiting to hear back. In the meantime, I also reached out to Todd Wright with the City of Orange Grove, who thanked me for making him aware of the situation. Wright said the apartment unit should have been closed off and that he will follow up.

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