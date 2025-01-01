New Jim Wells County Sheriff sworn in

There’s a new sheriff in Jim Wells County!

Sheriff Joseph “Guy” Baker was sworn into his new position Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Jim Wells County Courthouse.

After taking the oath of office, Sheriff Baker became the top cop in the county. His goals - patrol, safety, and the law.

"It's like a dream come true for me,” Baker said.

He signed his first official document as the Sheriff and thanked the residents of the county for their faith in him.

He ran for sheriff, a position he’s wanted for a long time, in the general election and won against former Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

"And here I am. So, I feel very privileged. And I'm excited to get to work,” Baker said.

He has 30 years of law enforcement experience including an agent with the US Border Patrol and a special agency with the Homeland Security Investigations.

Now, he’s ranked with the sheriffs who swore to uphold the law.

"My office, we're worried about public safety. We're worried about keeping the residents of Jim Wells County safe. We're worried about solving crimes,” Baker said.

He said Jim Wells is a large county with not enough deputies, which puts officers and county residents at risk.

"The constitution - the sheriff is the person that is primarily responsible for protecting all citizens, all of their rights that are guaranteed to them,” Baker said.

The 49-year-old Sheriff said there are many things the department will work together to address as they move into the future.

But what’s most important to him?

“To comply with the law,” he said.

Baker said he’s thankful for citizens' support and is eager to see the county and the sheriff’s department move forward.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.