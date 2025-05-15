Mother of two killed in Jim Wells County crash

A single mother of two girls was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 14th, when her vehicle was struck by a semi truck after she ran a stop sign, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Lindsey Webster, a 2019 Orange Grove High School graduate, was about to complete her college degree in pharmacology when the fatal crash occurred near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 2044 and North Highway 281, approximately 10 miles from Orange Grove.

"I was shocked," said DeDe Cunningham, who taught Webster at Orange Grove High School. "I couldn't believe it. It was one of those stories that you're like this can't be real. And for something so tragic to hit so close to home."

Former teachers described Webster as an exceptional student with a promising future ahead of her.

"Very driven. She had everything going for her. Her abilities outstanding. She was a great, great student. Very mature, very dependable. It's a great loss," Cunningham said.

Teachers at Orange Grove HS expressed particular concern for Webster's two young daughters.

"I think about those little girls and not getting to have their mom with them anymore. I can't imagine losing a child. From a parent's stand point- I just can't imagine there being a greater loss," Cunningham said.

Molly Dobson, another Orange Grove HS teacher, shared similar sentiments.

"All I could think about is her babies. She's got two little girls. We're praying for them. We're praying for those babies. It's so heartbreaking what they're having to deal with," Dobson said.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash, including examining toxicology reports as part of their investigation.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!