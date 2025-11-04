Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jim Wells County, homicide investigation underway

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Tx — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday afternoon in La Gloria, prompting a homicide investigation by Jim Wells County authorities.

Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker said deputies received a call about an adult man found on County Road 402 in the southern part of Jim Wells County. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police say.

The victim is from Premont, but Sheriff Baker could not identify him due to pending family notification.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office at 361-668-0341 or Crime Stoppers at 361-664-7867.