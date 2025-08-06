Man charged with murder after assault victim dies from injuries in Jim Wells County

A man is facing murder charges after an assault victim died from his injuries in Jim Wells County, Texas.

Robert Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Alvaro Garza following an altercation that occurred on August 3.

Deputies responded to a verbal altercation that turned into an assault on County Road 120 in the Tecolote area of Jim Wells County. Upon arrival, they found Garza lying face down on a porch, unresponsive.

Deputies performed CPR until emergency medical services arrived. Garza was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice before being transferred to Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi in critical condition.

Investigators initially obtained a warrant for Gonzalez for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

On August 5, Jim Wells County investigators located Gonzalez in the Alice area and took him into custody without incident. Later that day, medical staff at Christus Spohn Shoreline informed investigators that Garza would not recover or regain brain activity due to his injuries. Garza later succumbed to those injuries.

Gonzalez now faces murder charges under Texas Penal Code § 19.02. He is currently being held at the Jim Wells County Jail with bond set at $1,100,000.

"Our priority is to ensure that individuals who commit violent crimes in our community are brought to justice," Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker said. "This tragic and senseless act has deeply impacted the victim's family, and thanks to the hard work of our investigators and partner agencies, we're one step closer to delivering the justice they deserve."

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are not releasing additional details to protect the integrity of the case.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

