Live Oak woman donates her porcelain doll collection to foster children this Christmas

One Live Oak County woman is making it her mission to spread Holiday cheer this Christmas. 91-year-old Annie Mae Geffert hopes her doll collection will make our younger neighbors smile.

Geffert said one of her life missions is to make people smile.

This Christmas Season, she did just that, by taking her cherished porcelain doll collection and gifted them to children in the foster care system.

"God opened this other door, for the children,” Annie said.

Ms. Annie has been at the Live Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for a year but has no room for the doll collection. However, she knew she wanted them to mean something.

After some searching, her porcelain doll collection went to pre-teen girls in the foster care system.

"Asked them to give the babies a new home. I was just so excited about it,” Annie said.

27 dolls were picked up by a coordinator with the Region 11 Rainbow Room, a non-profit organization that partners with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

"Considering the situation the children have come from, they are just as fragile as the dolls they're going to be taking in,” Rainbow Room Coordinator Consuelo Vega said.

Ms. Annie said there’s so much hurt in the world - something that Vega agrees with.

"But I think the children need something to show them there's somebody loves them and cares for them,” Annie said.

Each doll has a handwritten Christmas card from Ms. Annie with them.

"Knowing that she wrote those handwritten notes for each individual doll to help her with parting ways with them made it heartwarming for me to say 'yes, we'll find little girls that will appreciate them,” Vega said.

Some dolls have already found their homes throughout South Texas.

This donation is more than just a gift - it’s a message of love and hope from one elderly woman to kids in need.

