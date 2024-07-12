Live Oak County children participate in "Teacher Creature" summer lesson

The Creature Teacher was in Three Rivers for the last summer lesson.

The program was thanks to a partnership with Three River Independent School District, Live Oak Boys and Girls Club.

Kids got the chance to be up close with wild animals.

Live Oak County students are ending summer with lessons in all sorts of slithery and hopping creatures!

In Three Rivers there was a different assignment that took kids out of their traditional classroom. One last lesson, but not from your traditional teacher.

This was the creature teacher who came to show these kids animals they normally wouldn’t see.

“That’s so cute,” was Nevaeh Saenz’s reaction when the baby kangaroo was hopping around in his diaper.

Saenz and her fellow classmates had the opportunity to be up close to these wild animals.

“Touch animals and see animals that have been across the whole entire world and rescued,” said Nevaeh Saenz and Arick Gomez, Three Rivers ISD students.

One by one, the animals were unveiled. The students gasped with excitement as each animal was shown.

Three Rivers students Nevaeh Saenz and Arick Gomez said they learned about some myths like the kangaroo boxing.

“We learned about the kangaroo. We’ve learned that it gets to six and a half feet tall. And also we learned that it doesn’t love boxing,” they said.

The students told me, they are thankful for the chance to see animals from around the world.

