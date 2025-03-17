Lawn mower sparks weekend fire in Sandia

Fire everywhere! The dry grass and winds are the perfect equation for fires.

Firefighters in Sandia and Orange Grove were busy this weekend as two fires burned a couple of homes and other structures.

KRIS 6 News reporter Melissa Trevino spoke with Sandia neighbor Helga Barraza, who lives down the road, about what they are doing to prevent their property from going up in flames.

"We're always talking about fires and stuff,” Barraza said.

Barraza and her husband keep a tidy yard - not just for looks, but for fire prevention.

"We heard the sirens going by. So, we assumed there was a fire but we looked and we couldn't see any smoke or anything,” Barraza said.

But, the fire was close, just a block away on Mustang Lane.

Barraza’s neighbor was cutting grass when the riding lawn mower’s tire got stuck in a hole, according to Sandia fire officials. When the owner tried to get out of the hole, it sparked the fire. The winds then spread the fire to other structures on the property.

"Fires always worry because I know that with the winds and stuff it can (fan the) flames and stuff. Even though we do have the short grass, but we try to be vigilant,” Barraza said.

Another fire in Orange Grove burned two vacant homes.

The Orange Grove Fire Chief said they aren’t certain how it started but they suspect it might have been caused by a passing vehicle dragging a chain - something that could’ve been avoided.

Barraza said preventive measures help especially at this time of the year.

"We try to keep the grass really short. We don't burn anything out here when they have the fire ban,” she said.

Neighbors said the smallest thing can start a fire. Their advice: Be vigilant and think twice about our actions.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!