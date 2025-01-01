JWC Elected Officials take oath of offices

The District Courtroom of the Jim Wells County Courthouse was packed Wednesday, Jan. 1 as 13 elected officials were sworn into office.

Each elected official stood before another county official to take their oath of office.

The new 79th Judicial Court District Judge, Michael Ventura Garcia, started the ceremony.

Other officials were:

Carlos Omar Garcia - 79th Judicial Court District Attorney.

Rumaldo Solis Jr. - JWC Court-at-Law Judge.

Michael Guerra - JWC Attorney.

Joseph “Guy” Baker - JWC Sheriff.

Mary Lozano -JWC Tax Assessor/Collector.

George Aguilar - JWC Commissioner Precinct 1.

Renee Kirchoff - JWC Commissioner Precinct 3.

Alberto Martinez - JWC Constable Precinct 1.

Jim Long - JWC Constable Precinct 3.

Frank Davila Jr. - JWC Constable Precinct 4.

Gerald Arismendez - JWC Constable Precinct 5.

Ray Escamilla Jr. - JWC Constable Precinct 6.

They all thanked the residents of the county for the chance to serve. They voted to have open-door policies.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.