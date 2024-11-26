JWC does their part in the battle against cancer by hosting Relay for Life

It’s a six-letter word that can change anyone’s life in an instant - cancer. One Duval County woman turned her pain into passion for others.

It was a long fight for Laura Munoz battling breast cancer. Now, she spends her time showing support for others

"Cancer does not discriminate,” Munoz said.

A doctor diagnosed Munoz with stage three breast cancer at the age of 32. She said at the time, she had no symptoms.

"My initial emotion was anger. You're not going to take me away from my family. You're not going to take me away from my mother, my husband at the time,” Munoz said.

Munoz, now 56-year-old, said she felt she owed a debt of gratitude to all who were diagnosed before her.

"The reason that I relay - a big part of it is because - thanks to all the people that did Relay for Life through the American Cancer Research - Protocols had been set. All the people before me had done clinical trials or whatever the case may be. It was all set for me. So, I was able to continue working and do my treatments,” she said.

For years, she’s shared the journey with others fighting breast cancer by undergoing chemo, surgery, and radiation. Her mother was also diagnosed, but Munoz said she only took a pill.

"That progress is amazing to me. I know that it's because of the American Cancer Society's research. American Cancer Society can take one hundred thousand dollars and they can give it to one person, but who gets to pick that one person. Or, they can take that exact same one hundred thousand, put it to research and help all of us,” Munoz said.

David Canales, who is on the event leadership team, started as a team member for a friend he lost to the disease. Ever since, Canales has added his friend’s name to the memory walk list.

"Unfortunately, cancer affects everybody whether you're going through cancer yourself or fighting it or you know someone that has,” Canales said.

Relay for Life celebrates fighters and their supporters while raising money.

This year’s Relay for Life will be held on Dec. 6 at Anderson Park. Canales and Munoz encourage everyone to join the walk. To do so https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=109233

