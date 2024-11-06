Joseph "Guy" Baker is the projected winner for JWC Sheriff race

The Jim Wells County Elections Office released unofficial numbers for the sheriff's race.

Projected winner of the race is Joseph "Guy" Baker.

Officials in the JWC Elections Office released unofficial numbers.

Baker ran against incumbent Daniel J. Bueno.

Unofficial numbers have baker at 51.21 percent (6,638 votes), and Bueno at 48.80 percent (6,327 votes).

Baker started his law enforcement career as a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 1994. His experience includes Federal Bureau of Prisons, United States Border Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The JWC Sheriff’s Department covers Alice, Orange Grove, Sandia, Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco, Premont, and a portion of San Diego. The Sheriff would be responsible for his law enforcement officers patrol the rural land, the jail and its inmates, investigating crimes throughout the county.

Richard Guerra, Jim Wells County Election Administrator said the projected winner will take their oath of office on January 1st.

