Jim Wells County Veterans Office relocates to improve accessibility

The Jim Wells County Veterans Office has moved to a new location, making it easier for local veterans to access vital services.

The office, previously located in the basement of the Jim Wells County Courthouse, is now situated on the ground floor of the old bank building on East Main Street and North Cameron.

"Put the veterans office here on the first floor, at ground level, with no stairs, by the main entrance to make it easier for them," said Daniel Salinas, Jim Wells County Veterans Officer.

Salinas, a retired Marine who has worked as the Veterans Service Officer for Jim Wells County for two years, explained that many veterans in the county are older and face mobility challenges.

"So, there's a lot of things that are available for the veterans to take advantage of. But my job is to help them and guide them through the various organizations and offices that a lot of people don't know who to talk to," Salinas said.

As the county's Veterans Service Officer, Salinas provides guidance for veterans who may not be familiar with available resources.

Eden Molina, a retired Army veteran, appreciates the new location and the assistance provided.

"I think it's perfect. I mean it's easy to access," Molina said.

Molina noted that technology can be a barrier for some veterans seeking help.

"In society there's going to be those that are going to fall through the holes in society because of financial problems. And veterans they need a voice," Molina said.

The Veterans Service Office plans to offer classes to help veterans navigate online resources, but Salinas emphasizes that veterans are always welcome to visit the office in person for assistance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!