Jim Wells County residents seek federal aid two weeks after devastating storm

Nearly two weeks after a severe storm tore through Jim Wells County, some homeowners met with federal and state agencies on Tuesday, May 20, to access damage homes and property.

Residents at Lara Mobile Home Park off Highway 44, west of Alice, are still reeling from the destruction as representatives from the U.S. Small Business Association and the Texas Division of Emergency Management visit to assess the damage.

"Other people have it worse than me. I'm just in shock," said Zenaida Luna, whose mobile home suffered significant damage during the storm.

Luna was away visiting her son when the storm blew away her roof. Now she can only look at what remains of her home.

"The living room, everything got wet. Both living rooms got wet," Luna said.

She considers herself fortunate not to have been home during the terrifying event.

"If I would've been home, it would've really scared me. Because I would've been in the living room seeing TV and that's where the main part happened," Luna said.

Jim Wells County Judge Pedro "Pete" Trevino Jr. accompanied agency representatives as they visited affected residents. He emphasized the importance of documenting the extent of the damage.

"If we can get enough damage we can get the SBA declaration. And once we get the SBA declaration it opens up for more relief assistance," Trevino said.

Jesus Garcia described the frightening moments when the storm hit his small mobile home.

"My trailer start(ed) shaking - wind. I felt that freight train coming like a -woooo. And then my trailer went up a little like that and it kept - pumm," Garcia said. "I was praying. I was praying for everybody to be safe."

Samuel Lopez, another resident, recalled the shocking aftermath of the storm.

"I looked around and I couldn't see my little brother's trailer. So, when I came out it was other there with its wheels towards the sky. And there were trees everywhere knocked down," Lopez said.

For residents seeking assistance, another Disaster Assistance Center will be held Wednesday, May 21, at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. for those impacted by the severe weather.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!