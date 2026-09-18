Jim Wells County man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash on County Road 463

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas —

A Jim Wells County man died Thursday night after his truck left the road and rolled over multiple times on County Road 463.

Jose Falcon Jr., 51, of Alice was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened just after 10:20 p.m. Thursday on County Road 463, just south of County Road 460.

A 2023 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling south on County Road 463 when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the roadway to the left side, then came back to the right before rolling over multiple times and coming to rest upside down in a field.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in Alice are investigating the crash.

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