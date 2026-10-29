Jim Wells County judge race heats up as incumbent Pete Trevino faces Republican challenger Rey Trejo

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — In Jim Wells County, the race for county judge between current County Judge Pete Trevino and Republican candidate Rey Trejo is heating up.

With the last day of early voting set for Friday, Oct. 30, and Election Day fast approaching on Nov. 4, KRIS 6 met with both the current judge and the candidate on Thursday to hear what they had to say about the election.

The big question we asked the two was: Why should a Jim Wells County voter vote for you?

Trejo pointed to his background outside of government as the reason voters should choose him.

"Well, I'm not a career politician, I come from the private sector and I believe I have that real-world experience and I believe that's what we need here in Jim Wells County," Trejo said.

Trevino said his record and the county's current needs are why voters should keep him in office.

"Right now, experience, leadership, and continuity is key. Right now, like I mentioned earlier, Jim Wells County cannot afford a change right now. We don't have time and we don't have the money to do so," Trevino said.

Both candidates encourage Jim Wells County residents to go out and vote before it is too late.

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