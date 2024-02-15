Jim Wells County jail reaches capacity, enters into agreement for inmate housing

Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department entered into an interlocal agreement to house inmates at the Zapata County jail.

JWC Jail has had an overcrowding issue for years.

The County Jail can only house 80 inmates. However, the jail usually has to house more than that.

Jim Wells County officials are combating the overcrowding issue happening at the county jail with a new interlocal agreement.

Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno said overcrowding in his jail has been happening for years.

"Criminal activity in this country – as well as in the State of Texas and our communities – is at an increase,” said Sheriff Bueno.

The jail can hold 80 inmates, but Sheriff Bueno said he routinely has more than that. Thankfully the county has agreements with Kleberg, Bee and Live Oak Counties. – and is now adding one more.

"We have now come to an agreement with the Zapata County's Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Del Bosque has allowed us to use some of his facility for some of our inmates that we've taken over there,” Bueno said.

Each inmate transferred and housed into the Zapata County Jail, will cost $75 per inmate - per day. Sheriff Bueno said he's not the only sheriff in Texas struggling and is having constant communications with the judge to find a solution to the problem.

"The sheriff and I have had many discussions on how we can address the issue. Right now, for a new jail for a new jail – there's really no money out there for new jails. We're trying to develop a plan of action that's feasible,” said Jim Wells County Judge Pedro "Pete" Trevino Jr.

And to be in compliance with the Texas Jail Standards, they will continue to transport inmates as needed.

Sheriff Bueno said this partnership is just the start. County leaders have been brainstorming ideas that will benefit inmates, the county, and law enforcement.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.