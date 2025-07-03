Jim Wells County family loses home to fireworks fire

A Jim Wells County family lost their home in a devastating fire caused by fireworks in the early morning hours of New Year's Day 2023.

"Honestly, it was just a blur. We just ran. It was really scary. Really unbelievable," said Amanda Garcia.

Amanda and her husband, Ruben, were at home when their peaceful New Year's celebration turned into a nightmare.

"I was watching tv. I heard a honk from a distant and didn't know what it was - getting louder. And then I heard a knock on the door," Ruben Garcia said.

At 3 a.m., Ruben opened his door to find a neighbor warning them about a fire in their backyard.

"I thought, 'oh this is serious. I went to the back door and I opened the door. And the entire backyard was on fire," Ruben said.

The family, including their dog, managed to escape. Ruben suffered burns to his head and face after running back into the home for the dog.

In less than 10 minutes, they watched as their home of eight years burned to the ground, leaving only a tool shed and the foundation.

"We never really got complete confirmation - other than - other than neighbors telling us these guys were throwing - we're still popping fireworks at three o clock in the morning," Ruben said.

The experience has completely changed how the Garcia's view fireworks.

"I used to be a huge advocate for fireworks. I loved fireworks," Ruben said.

Though the family still enjoys fireworks, they are now extremely cautious and want to warn others about the potential dangers.

"We were lucky to get out but the next guy might not be," Ruben said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

