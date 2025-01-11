Jim Wells County continues to prepare for colder weather

Another freeze warning is in effect for parts of the Coastal Bend. If you didn’t prepare for this cold, winter weather you should do so now - ahead of a cold weekend.

All week Jim Wells County (JWC) neighbors have been dealing with winter weather. However, the low temperature has triggered freeze alerts and watches around the Coastal Bend.

Norma Casas of Alice was at R&R Hardware in Alice running an errand before the cold weather got worse. She said she’s been watching her neighborhood’s forecast closely. She said she, her home, and her pets are ready.

"I've been winterizing my pipes, my water pipes. Covering them up, making sure they don't freeze on me. We've been doing the water dripping inside the home. Also covering my plants,” Casas said.

Casas follows the 4P’s - people, plants, pets and pipes.

"Well, as you can see I've got my scarf. I've got long, double sweaters, and my jacket,” she said.

She even goes one step further, using door stoppers and blankets around windows to help eliminate drafts.

All ideas that JWC Emergency Management Coordinator (EMC) Lance Brown agrees with. Plus, he said don’t forget to check on your neighbors especially the elderly and the less fortunate.

"Up there on the Northside of the county - it should be right around the freezing maybe a point or two below. For the lower part of the county it should stay above freezing,” Brown said.

Brown and Alice EMC have been in constant communication with the National Weather Center. Brown said the freezing weather is expected to be over by 9 a.m.

The county’s biggest worry - rain - is due to Thursday, Jan. 9.

"The biggest hazard we're seeing right now with the county is that we did take some much-needed moisture yesterday. And we still have some puddles from the rain on the road that could cause for some ice possibly in the low-line areas,” Brown said.

That could cause some vehicle accidents.

The biggest advice, officials said - stay warm, protect yourself, and be extremely careful with space heaters.

Currently, officials said there are no warming centers for the county, but said any changes will be posted on JWC and Alice social media pages and their websites.

