Javelina Statue unveiled at Premont City Park

Neighbors in Premont gathered at the Premont City Park for the unveiling of a Javelina statue on Saturday, March 8.

The ceremony had several dozen Javelina alumni in attendance rocking the J’s and Jim Wells County officials.

The Javelina is the official mascot of Texas A&M University - Kingsville (TAMUK).

Dr. Robert Vela is the president of TAMUK and says he believes this is the first Javelina statue located outside of Kingsville.

It represents the validation, commitment, loyalty, and pride between the university and the community as many Premont students pursue their education with them after high school.

According to university officials, the first person enrolled in 1925 was from the small town, and the first Alumni Association President was also from Premont.

“This statue represents this bond that will forever be as members of this South Texas community. I think it also represents that our students here in Premont understand that A&M Kingsville is always here for them,” said Dr. Vela.

He said the university has been a staple in the community making sure Premont students get the education they are entitled to.

“By this community saying we believe in our university. We are all neighbors. We are all in the backyard,” Vela said.

