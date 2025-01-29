HALO-Flight's newest landing pad unveiled in Sandia

The safety of Jim Wells County residents is a top priority. To ensure that medical attention, safety, and emergency care a new landing pad for HALO-Flight was unveiled in Sandia on Wednesday, Jan. 29th.

The landing pad is located at 12111 North TX Highway 359 in Sandia.

JWC Judge Pedro “Pete” Trevino said the small rural town is growing. With constant traffic passing through the small town, first responders have seen a number of major accidents on Highway 359. The HALO_Flight landing pad is the newest tool to help during those emergency situations.

After the count of three and the cutting of the blue ribbon by Sandia, Justice of the Peace, Matthew Schmidt unveiled the new landing pad.

"I think it's obvious that it's a good thing,” said Sandia neighbor Richard Miller.

Richard Miller has lived in Sandia for nearly four decades. He said he loves the rural community but has seen several emergency situations over the last few years where the landing pad for HALO-Flight would’ve been useful.

"I'm thankful, and this whole community is thankful for it. I hope we don't have to use it much. But if we do, it's here,” Miller said.

With the unveiling of the landing pad, Miller said those in need of urgent medical attention won’t have to wait.

Providing quick medical access for county residents is one of the things County Judge Trevino said is most important. The commissioner’s court approved the landing pad to be paid for out of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds.

"The lives that we're saving are much more important than the funds that we spent. And I guarantee you that - for what we're getting out of it - it was minimal,” Trevino said.

As part of the unveiling, Randy Endsley, the chief medical officer for HAlO-Flight, said Jim Wells County is the busiest area they respond to. Having a landing pad will bypass challenges with they need to land.

"Is important to the community because it provides a safe place for ambulance crews and Halo-Flight to meet. It's just a safer landing than landing on the highways. Which we can do and we do often,” Endsley said.

County Judge Trevino said this HALO-Flight is just one more way to ensure the safety of residents. He also said the commissioner's court is working on additional projects in Sandia.

