Habitat For Humanity Care-a-Vanner's building a Jim Wells County family home

A group of volunteers known as Care-a-Vanners are lending their handy work to build the 22nd Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity homes.

Hammers, nails, hard hats, saws and other tools were working in the hands of Habitat for Humanity Care-a-Vanners as they build, rain or shine, another home.

These tools give the sound of hard work, but also a family's future.

Care-a-Vanners is a group of volunteers from around the nation with one goal: to build a home thanks to the Christian-based non-profit organization that gives a hand up, not a handout, to its neighbors.

“We’ve been involved in 52 different builds across the country,” said Tom and Peggy Wilcox, Care-a-Vanners.

In 2012, Tom and Peggy Wilcox started volunteering with Habitat for Humanity’s Care-a-Vanners. The South Padre Island couple said they’ve been a part of building over 100 homes for their neighbors nationwide.

“I think it’s when we see the families thrive after being in the house awhile. It just does our bodies good. Our bodies and our minds because we know that we’re helping families to achieve something that they might not other wise ever have,” the Wilcox's said.

Peggy said in other builds they’ve gone to there is little to no interaction with the families receiving the homes.

“Alice is one of the very top affiliates for keeping families involved,” Tom and Peggy said.

They said the connection with the family, the board of directors, and the community brings back the volunteers every year. They’ve been a part of Alice Habitat for Humanity crew since 2015 after hearing good things about the area.

“My favorite part is meeting - all the people that come in - new and old. Also watching the families as they get their homes,” said Mike Saldivar, JWC Habitat for Humanity board member and building crew.

He said they have a ways to go because of the rain delay. Currently, they’re working on putting up a roof.

This set of volunteers will be in South Texas for about three weeks before the second set arrives in March to complete the home build for the Godines family. The keys to the home are expected to be handed over to the family in the Summer.

