Fatal truck rollover crash under investigation on Highway 44 east of San Diego

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred just after midnight on State Highway 44 east of San Diego between Alice and San Diego.

According to Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, an 18-wheeler rolled over on SH 44 in the early morning hours of Sunday, killing the passenger at the scene.

The driver's condition and the identity of the deceased have not been released pending notification of family members and completion of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as details are confirmed by investigating authorities.

