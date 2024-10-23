Fatal crash shuts down Hwy. 359

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Tx — One person has been confirmed dead in a two-car accident in Jim Wells County.

According to Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 7a.m. on State Highway 359 and Farm to Market Road 1539, south of Orange Grove.

The area is very foggy but there's no word on whether fog was a factor in the early morning crash.

In the meantime, Hwy. 359 has been shut down as officers investigate the crash. That portion of the highway is expected to be closed for the next few hours.

Fatal Crash Highway 359

This is a developing story. Keep it on kristv.com for the latest updates on this story.