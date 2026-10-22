Dedicated young showmen show off hard work and prize-winning animals at the Jim Wells County Fair

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Hard work from dedicated kids across Jim Wells County is on full display this week at the Jim Wells County Fair, where livestock shows, prize-winning animals and a nightly carnival are drawing families from across the area.

Ariana Lopez is the reigning hog show grand champion, and she returned this year to defend her title. Lopez says hard work and dedication to her animals is how she gets it done. It all started eight years ago, when her stepfather brought up the idea of her showing animals. Lopez is now a junior in high school, and next year will be her last year of showing.

"I work with my animals a lot, so they become very nice to me, so I like when they treat me good, like when they're, they don't bite me or anything, like they're just nice and they like, I like to lay down with them too because they just feel so soft." Lopez said.

In small communities, it is common to raise and show livestock, and for many families it runs in the family.

"Well, me and my family, we've been selling cattle for a long time and my family has been showing for years now, and we've all just, it's kind of just in the family." Jackson McElhaney said.

Raising and showing animals runs in the McElhaney family, as well. Jackson's younger sister, Grace, shows a completely different type of animal than the rest of her family — lambs. Grace won second place in her class with her lamb, and she enjoys how close she was able to get with her animal over eight months of working together.

"He loves me. I love him. He's just so sweet and I just love him so much. What's his name? Pumpkin." Grace McElhaney said.

The Jim Wells County Fair started Wednesday and ends Saturday. Alongside the many livestock shows taking place, the carnival is also open every night. Before signing off, Grace had one last message for the community.

"Come to the Jim Wells County Fair." Grace McElhaney said.

The reigning champion, Lopez, earned grand champion swine once again this year, and she'll be back next year one final time to defend her championship.

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