Coastal Bend communities step in after Thomas J. Henry turkey giveaway ends

The Thomas J. Henry turkey giveaway feeds neighbors across the Coastal Bend. But now, this tradition has come to an end.

However, several businesses in Duval and Jim Wells County are hoping to fill the gap this holiday season.

"We appreciate everything that Mr. Henry has done for all these years,” Jacob Cantu, owner of Cantu Chevrolet in Freer said

Jacob Cantu has owned his business in his hometown for 16 years. When he discovered the annual Thomas J. Henry turkey giveaway wasn’t happening this year, he decided to do something.

"Now, it's for somebody else to take on the role. So, I figured I would step up and we would do this. Everybody's excited about it. That we're all stepping up,” he said.

Cantu has been in contact with city and county officials who will make sure that those neighbors eligible for help actually get it.

Freer resident Alma Jo Cadena said it was a family tradition for her sister and grandfather to go to the turkey giveaway. Now, she worries about the elderly in her community.

"We'll be okay, but it's just more of the senior citizens. The elderly rely on that annual giveaway because, right now, everything is really expensive and one turkey makes a difference,” Cadena said.

The mother of five children said she’s thankful for the area businesses that are stepping up.

Cantu expects to give away nearly 800 turkeys in Duval County.

In Alice, Mi Casa Home Health Agency owners Blanca Castillo Garcia and her husband, Jimmy Garcia, handed out 1,000 turkeys.

"It was important to us cause as a community it's a unity for us to help and do for others. It's helping to give back to the community like we've always done. We're just able to fill this void and share a little Thanksgiving,” Jimmy Garcia said.

Both business owners said after providing nearly 2,000 turkeys in Duval and Jim Wells County, they expect the need to continue and plan to continue helping next year.

