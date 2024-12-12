Coastal Bend College starts the Third Thursday program to assist students with admissions, financial aid

Coastal Bend College started a new program - Third Thursdays.

The purpose is to help students get through the financial aid and admissions process.

Coastal Bend College is vamping up its steps for the success of students. The newest CBC program’s mission is to help current and potential students get through the application and financial aid process.

"It's important because one of our primary goals is to remove barriers to success. Barriers begin even before the student even steps foot inside the classroom,” said Stephen Estrada, Dean of Enrollment Management.

Stephen Estrada, the Dean of Enrollment at CBC, is a first-generation graduate. He understands firsthand how stressful the process of college can be.

That’s where Third Thursday comes in. It’s helping students like Jesus A. Garcia.

"Came by and they helped me out through it. I had a little bit of trouble. They came and assisted me right away. The event helped out a lot,” Garcia said.

Garcia enrolled at CBC after nearly a decade since his high school graduation. He is now studying Industrial Mechanics.

It took him a while to get into the community college because he said he didn’t have anyone to help him at home. However, with Third Thursday, he got help with financial aid, college applications, and even semester schedules.

All good things, according to CBC President and CEO Justin Hoggard.

“(This is a) unique, one-on-one experience. In other words, we can address you and your needs,” he said.

He said while college officials have always been around to help, setting aside a specific time for students will - hopefully - encourage them to seek help.

CBC officials said they’re testing the program's success in their Alice and Kingsville campuses before branching out to their other campuses. Anyone can show up at the college campus on the Third Thursday of each month from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. They can also call the campus for specific dates throughout the year.

