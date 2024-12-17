CASA R.E.A.L. in Alice spreads Christmas spirit

Everywhere you look you see the spirit of giving. CASA R.E.A.L. (Rural Economic Assistance League) Inc. in Alice has been spreading Christmas cheer to their clients across the Coastal Bend.

Alice neighbors at CASA R.E.A.L. were treated to a special Christmas celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 17. There was a complete turkey meal, games, holiday baskets and gifts going. And a surprise visit from Santa.

"I believe that Christmas brings out the best in all of us,” Maria “Rosie” Torres said.

Torres has been a client of the non-profit for two years. She said Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ and blessings.

Blessings like the holiday baskets filled with basic food supplies and gifts from R.E.A.L. Inc and the Catholic Charities.

"Normally, when I receive, of course, I am grateful because everyday is a blessing,” Torres said.

Torres said she understands what it’s like not to have and is grateful for the center’s help.

Clients at the center are often alone as their families have grown and many live out of state.

Five years ago, CASA R.E.A.L. began this holiday tradition for their clients. During the festivities, Mrs. Claus, also known as Belinda Ramirez, arrived. She said the celebration is about making their day special.

"Well, it's important to me because there's a lot of people out there who don't have relatives, loved ones to bring that to them,” Ramirez said.

She sees these clients regularly as a nurse at the facility and always makes time to have a conversation with each one.

66-year-old Eaver “Eve” Dickson knows all too well about not having her family near. Her two children live out of state, so the center has become her family.

Torres and Dickson agree that the holidays are when many people get depressed, especially when they live alone.

"If it wasn't for them we might as well say good-bye,” Dickson said.

Dickson keeps in contact with her children, but she knows others don’t.

The message from our CASA R.E.A.L. neighbors - be someone’s happiness this holiday season.

