Burns ban lifted in Jim Wells, Duval County after recent rain

Burn bans are being lifted across the Coastal Bend, which includes Jim Wells and Duval Counties.

Neighbors in JWC and Duval have been under a burn ban for nearly five months, but thanks to recent rain, that’s changed.

David Gomez has lived on County Road 150 for more than 20 years. He wasn’t aware that the burn bans had been lifted. However, burn ban or not, Gomez said he takes precautions to keep his home safe from a grass fire.

“I try and maintain my grass as short as I possibly can. During the spring and summer I cut it like every other week and stuff. They make fun of me cause I have to cut my grass so much, but I think it’s important to keep your yard clean and manicured so that - they could keep it away from fires,” he said.

At the beginning of the month, there was a major fire known as the Red Rose Fire right across the street from Gomez’s house.

“This (was) the first major fire in this area. Other than that - we had small fires but nothing to that majority the fire we had,” he said. ““I was like, wow. There’s a big fire.”

That fire burned for two days. Fire officials said it destroyed nearly 600 acres.

“It’s crazy how - how the wind can spread a fire so fast,” Gomez said.

He said everyone especially those living in the rural neighborhoods should maintain their yards and pay attention to the weather.

Lance Brown is the JWC Emergency Management Coordinator.

He said the county is hoping for more rain, but because of the recent rain - officials decided to lift the burn ban after reviewing the KDBI OR Keetch-Byram Drought Index.

“On Monday after lunch, everything was updated and Jim Wells County was in - there KDBI’s were at 301,” Brown said.

Prior to the rain, Brown said the county’s KDBI was at 668 - way over the 500 threshold.

“So, we’re going to be monitoring it. And we’re hoping for some more rain to keep driving those number lower,” Brown said.

County officials urge everyone to stay vigilant about fires. With just one spark, everything could change.

