Ben Bolt woman's home destroyed in grass fire

The unexpected happened to Maria Hernandez - she lost her home and everything inside. After a devastating fire, her once humble home on County Road 625 became a pile of ashes.

"Ni modo. Nothing. Nothing is left. Nothing, nothing,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez and her daughter, Sandra Hernandez, took Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino to look at the ruminates of the home lost on Tuesday, March 4, during an Extreme Fire Danger Day across the Coastal Bend.

"I was living over there. That was my house,” Maria said.

Her two-bedroom home was located at the back of the property. At the time of the fire, Maria was at her other daughter’s home in the front of the property.

"I didn't even know about this. If the policemen hadn't come. I wouldn't have known,” she said.

Maria said once she got the dogs out of the home, she called her daughters.

Sandra said she just wanted to know if her mom was safe and okay.

“Of course, I started crying,” Maria said. “I don’t think the full effects have settled in yet.”

The 79-year-old widow felt like the fire targeted her.

"Because the fire was rabid. Right away it came, all of a sudden. All of a sudden I didn't see my storage anymore. I couldn't see my house anymore,” Maria said.

Maria will continue to stay with her daughters who are grateful to still have their mother with them.

"It's sad and grateful at the same time. It's sad to see your home - (Maria -) "everything you worked for" - everything my dad worked to build for them. But, it's things that can be replaced and memories - like I said - it's here in our hearts,” Sandra said.

Maria said she is truly lucky to have her life and her family. She thanks the first responders across the Coastal Bend who have shown what it means to love thy neighbor, especially in moments of tragedy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!