JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Elementary cut the ribbon Thursday on a new wing that adds 8 classrooms and much-needed space to a campus that was built in 1940, and KRIS 6 had the chance to give you an exclusive look Friday.

The new wing, funded by an $8 million bond, creates room for more than 100 students ranging from pre-K to second grade. The addition relieves crowding in a building that had operated for decades with limited space.

"This is a fantastic new addition that we've done here. It's added so much-needed extra space for the kids. We were kind of cramped in that middle section, so this $8 million bond allowed us to add these 8 extra classrooms," Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD Superintendent Victoria Joslin said.

For the students, the excitement of moving into a brand new, modern environment was immediate.

"They kept saying we can't wait to start in the new classroom with you, Ms. Villa, and um we came in and they were just like in awe. I mean, they had already seen it, but then seeing everything from our old classroom put in here and how it's arranged, they just love it and how big it is," first grade teacher Michelle Villa said.

Joslin said the district now has its eyes set on the high school as the next project.

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