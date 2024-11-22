“You get chills": Alice Memorial Stadium leaving behind memories

After nearly 80 years, the iconic Alice Memorial Football Stadium stands are empty and the silence is deafening. The stadium has seen its last game and many are reliving their memories before the stadium is demolished.

“Every time as a coach, when we’re out there pre-gaming and we step on the field you kinda have glimpse of when you were out there. You kinda have glimpse of when I would sit at the student section and watch those coyotes. And they score a touchdown,” Alice High School Coach and former Coyote Hector Gaza Jr. said.

Gaza Jr. said he was born to be a Coyote. He played for the team in the 90s. Looking back, he said, he’s seen so many great plays and athletes won the grass field.

“You get chills. You still get goosebumps when you walk on the field. Me as a coach - I still do that. I still step on that field and it still brings back memories,” Gaza said.

The long-time coach said they remind their athletes of the legacy they’ll leave behind.

“When you go on the field - you’re not playing by yourself - you’re playing with all the past Coyotes,” Gaza said.

At the start of 2024, KRIS 6 News first reported talks of a bond for a new stadium to replace the nearly 80-year-old concrete stadium. In May, the Alice community passed a multi-million dollar bond.

The Sky Dome will be demolished and replaced with some major upgrades. But first, Alice Independent School District auctioned off different parts of the stadium, like the visiting press box, grass, and bleachers - to name a few.

“Of course, people want a little piece of that,” Rick Del Bosque, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Alice (BGCA) said.

Del Bosque, a native of Alice, said he didn’t play high school football but has memories of his own.

“You’ll always remember and they go deep into your heart because you can recall where you were, what time, who was playing,” Del Bosque said.

Auction officials said 85% of the items auctioned were purchased by the Alice community, just like the BGCA.

The non-profit was able to secure stadium bleachers that’ll be used for their soccer spectators.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for the stadium. It’s an exciting day for us for purchasing the bleachers,” Del Bosque said.

Demolition of the Alice Stadium is scheduled for Dec. 16.

