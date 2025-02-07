Unified Sports give Alice parents and their athletes a ball and more

A new sports team in Alice is playoff bound. This team is changing the sports world in Coyote Country while parents of these athletes are responding to a different ball game.

The newest sports tradition for the Alice Coyotes isn’t just about making baskets. The Unified Games at Alice High School are just that - uniting athletes of all kinds.

After the team’s second win, the Alice Unified Sports Team is on their way to the playoffs.

Unified Sports gives athletes with intellectual disabilities, who don't normally make it on the roster, a chance to be in the spotlight. These sports promote inclusion and acceptance.

"I'm a parent that has wanted that for my child and now, he's got the opportunity,” Yvonne Tello said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Tello was cheering for her son, Jordan Silva, as he played on the Coyote Unified Team and living a dream.

Silva is a junior with autism who has always wanted to play sports like his peers.

"The district has done an amazing job in bringing these unified sports to our school district,” Tello said.

She said she was excited when she heard about the league where everyone gets to play.

"I think that every district should try to set this team up. This type of program - I think is very inclusive. I think it's great for both sides,” Celeste Cruz mother.

Celeste Cruz is the mother of Lucian Cruz, a junior and an athlete for the Coyotes. He signed up for the chance to be a part of the Unified games.

"I think that just being more inclusive and understanding that there's more patience. And just trying to help be a teacher, and a leader, and being patient. I think are the most important things,” Celeste said.

When KRIS 6 News reporter Melissa Trevino stopped by to visit, she saw athletes hustling back and forth on the court, shooting hoops. But, according to Tammy Hortenstine, the Executive Director of Unified Programs, there's more.

"What unified champion school teaches is that we're friends on the field, but we're also friends off of the field. And so it becomes a way of life,” Hortenstine said.

Parents said these sports are making everyone feel included regardless of their abilities. They hope more schools everywhere get involved with Unified Sports.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.