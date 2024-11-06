Watch Now
Three were injured in overnight Alice shooting

KRIS 6 News
ALICE, Tx — Three people were shot at a home on the 1000 block of N. Wright Street in Alice overnight. Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia says that around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, three adults were taken to a hospital in Corpus Christi with gunshot wounds, but did not go into the details of the investigation.

Currently, there is no person of interest, and details about the victims are unknown.

