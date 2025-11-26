Texas A&M-Kingsville celebrates first Clinical Medical Assistant graduates in Alice location

ALICE, Tx — Ten students received certificates of completion on Monday for successfully finishing Texas A&M University-Kingsville's first Clinical Medical Assistant Program at its new Alice location.

The graduates were recognized by Jim Wells County Judge Pete Trevino during the county's Commissioners' Court meeting, celebrating the completion of the 15-week program that represents a groundbreaking collaboration between TAMUK and local government to expand educational opportunities in underserved areas.

The program, held at the Jim Wells County Annex, addresses a critical challenge faced by rural students who often lack access to higher education and professional training opportunities.

"A lot of students in these rural communities may not think that they can make it in A&M-Kingsville," said TAMUK President Dr. Robert Vela. "This is a great introduction to get these types of certifications within your backyard and then get the inspiration to move forward by coming back to our university and continuing your journey."

Many students in these communities work full-time jobs, making it challenging to pursue traditional on-campus education.

"A lot of these students are working, so it's difficult to come to school, so we bring it to them," Vela explained. "If we can get them one step closer to getting those credentials and their degrees, then we're going to do that. That is my commitment to South Texas."

Under the instruction of Emilia Jasso, students completed approximately 160 hours of coursework over 15 weeks, including hands-on clinical experience.

Graduates are eligible to take the National Healthcare Association (NHA) exam on December 1st, with testing fees included in their course tuition.

The Alice program's success sets the stage for potential expansion to other rural communities across South Texas, continuing TAMUK's mission to make higher education and professional training accessible to all regional residents.

Interested individuals can enroll in the CMA program at either the Kingsville or Alice locations. Information is available on the TAMUK Workforce Development website or by calling 361-593-4261.