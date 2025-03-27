St. Elizabeth Catholic School Glow Run

St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Alice will host its 9th annual 5K Glow Run on Friday, March 28th, at Anderson Park.

According to Carolina Nisimblat, the event coordinator, the glow run is the largest annual run in Alice's history.

More than 1,000 participants raised money to cover the school’s operating costs that aren’t funded through the regular budget.

The annual run starts at 8 p.m. with registration. The registration fee for adults is $25, and for children, it is $20.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!