St. Elizabeth Catholic School 8th annual Glow Run

St. Elizabeth Catholic School's 8th annual Glow Run is set for March 1.

The run is a major fundraiser event that is needed for the operational funds.

A fundraiser started eight years ago has turned into one of the most successful for St. Elizabeth Catholic School.

What’s the mission? To bring in enough money to fund the school’s operational costs.

“The Glow Run attributes to the overall budget for our school which is so important. Catholic education is expensive, and we do not get the state funding that public schools do,” said Cindy Bunch, St. Elizabeth Catholic School Pre-K4 Teacher.

Cindy Bunch is a teacher at St. Elizabeth Catholic School. She’s led classrooms at the private school for 34 years and said, she does it because went to the school as a child.

Now, as a teacher, Bunch knows teachers need supplies, but without money in a budget — there would be no supplies.

Eight years ago, St. Elizabeth Catholic School administration needed to find a way to raise money.

As the chairperson of the Healthy and Active Lifestyle Committee, Carolina Nisimblat didn’t realize what they were starting and what a success it would become.

“Well, we’re a catholic school. We’re all called to be the light in the best way. So, I was like let’s do it at nighttime, so it’ll give us an opportunity to glow,” Nisimblat said.

All these years later, Nisimblat said they needed to get away from electronics and get moving.

She believes others agree and that is why many throughout several Coastal Bend neighborhoods support the Glow Run.

Students like sixth grader Joaquin Gonzales knows state funding for private school isn’t the same as funding for a public school. He said he appreciates how the community invests in his education and that of the other 160 students enrolled at St. Elizabeth Catholic School.

“For me, the importance of it is just like having everyone there,” Gonzalez said.

The Glow Run is set for March 1.

For more information or to register click https://linktr.ee/ses5kglow

