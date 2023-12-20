Snowy day at Schallert Elementary

Schallert Elementary students were treated to a Snow Day by PTA and Principal Grace Perez.

Students were playing in the snow - making snowballs, having a snowball fight and more.

With the sun shining…. And snow on the ground…students at Schallert Elementary students have an ‘unusually’ perfect mixture for to play in…with a rare experience in South Texas.

“I’ve never seen snow before,” said Aubree Garza, Schallert Elementary kinder student.

Aubree Garza was experiencing snow for the first time. For her…

“It was a lot of fun,” she said.

Students ran throw the snow, made snowballs, had snowball fights, and even went down the snow slide – a smile on their face the whole time.

Even the adults got into the spirit of the day. They too took a turn down the slide. Even an Alice Police Officer had some snowy interaction with the kids.

“So, we wanted to go big this year, so we had Buddy begin a little piece of home which is snow. So, today is our snow day. We really just wanted to give them an experience that I know many of our students have never had before. Which is just being able to play in snow – feel real snow. And just have fun,” said Grace Perez, Schallert Elementary Principal.

Second grader – Ivory Gonzalez – was anxious for her school’s snow day. She encountered snow in the area back in 2017.

Her favorite part of the day was “throwing snowball at Candace,” she said.

Ivory Gonzalez also said she “(felt) that (she) was two years old again.”

Principal Grace Perez says these students needed a break from the classroom as they prepare for winter break.

