ALICE, Texas — Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, and shop owners in downtown Alice are encouraging the community to shop local.

The many businesses in downtown Alice are all hoping for an influx of customers this weekend.

"Yes, of course, we always expect more on the Small Business Saturday. Yes, yes. Can't wait for you guys to come out and come support all your small businesses here in downtown Alice," Linda Jiminian of The Boujee Outlaw Boutique said.

Downtown Alice is the heart of the city, and many stores have been around for years — like the Surplus Outlet, which has been in business for the past 69 years.

"I think it's important for people to shop local. That keeps us in business. It keeps the city going and Alice is an oil field town and oil fields not real good right now," Rick Sisson said.

From water canteens to work clothes, ammo boxes and even dummy grenades, the Surplus Outlet downtown has a whole lot to offer.

"We're called the working man store and if you want to work you need boots you need insulated you need fire retardant. You want surplus, we try to carry a little bit of everything," Sisson said.

Shop owners downtown remind the community of Alice that if you're shopping on Saturday, it's important to shop at one of the many small businesses in the community.

From Army surplus stores to boutiques and ice cream parlors, downtown Alice has all you need this Small Business Saturday.

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