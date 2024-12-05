Santa and friends organize toy drive for foster children

Santa needs your help this holiday season! This weekend, Santa and his friends will host a toy drive to elevate the Christmas spirit for local foster children.

In the spirit of the season, Santa and his friends could use your help collecting new unwrapped toys with the hope of spreading Christmas joy to children in the Jim Wells County foster system.

For 35 years, Roel Santos has been on a mission.

"Everybody deserves to open up a gift on Christmas morning,” Santos said.

He takes on the role of Santa throughout the Coastal Bend putting smiles on kids faces.

"It's important because some kids are left out. Some people will say - they'll depend on somebody else and that somebody else is us,” Santos said.

In the last few years, his mission has grown. He and his friends have organized a toy drive for foster kids.

Rachel Salas is a board member with the JWC Child Welfare Board.

"Being in foster care has got to be a very traumatic experience for these kids. And we're looking at kids that are as young as six months old and up to the age of 18,” Salas said.

Unfortunately, the number of children in the foster system changes daily.

"Providing cheer to these kids in an otherwise traumatic environment or experience - it's the least that we can do. We want to do what we can to make there lives a little easier and a little happier,” Salas said.

Santa and his friends hope to collect 100 toys and gift cards.

"It can be anything. Whatever you wish to give -a coat - sweats. Toys, of course, are what make kids the happiest. Whatever your kid would be happy receiving. These kids are also thrilled to get that,” Salas said.

From 8 a.m. till 2 p.m., Santa and his friends will be at the intersection of Highway 44 and South Aransas waiting for your contribution.

Santa said it’s important to help our neighbors because we never know the situation they are in or when it could be us.

For more information call or text Santos at (361) 537-7885.

